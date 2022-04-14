UK consumer price inflation rises at fastest clip in 30 years

British consumer price leapt to its highest level in three decades last month, intensifying the pressure on embattled Prime Minister and his finance minister to ease the cost-of-living squeeze.

The annual rate climbed to 7.0 per cent in March from 6.2 per cent in February, its highest since March 1992 and by more than expected by most economists in a Reuters poll, the official data showed on Wednesday.

The month-on-month rise was the highest for the time of year since the Office for National Statistics’ records began in 1988.

Broad-based price rises, ranging from vehicle fuel to food and furniture, were behind the increase.

Households are facing the biggest cost-of-living squeeze since records began in the 1950s, according to Britain’s budget forecasters, and the overshoot is further bad news for the government too.

“I know this is a worrying time for many families which is why we are taking action to ease the burdens by providing support worth around 22 billion pounds ($29 billion) in this financial year,” Sunak said after the data.



