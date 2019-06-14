UK court sets Julian Assange's US extradition hearing for February 2020

-
ALSO READ
UK allows US request for Julian Assange extradition to come before courts
Ecuador says hit by 40 million cyber attacks since Julian Assange arrest
Julian Assange may have been victim of 'espionage' in embassy, say lawyers
Explained: Why Julian Assange was in Ecuadorian embassy & what happens now
Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in UK prison for skipping bail
-
The full extradition hearing to decide whether Wikileaks founder Julian Assange should be sent to the United States to face accusations including spying charges will take place in February next year, a London court ruled on Friday.
Assange, 47, is accused by U.S. authorities of 18 charges including conspiring to hack U.S. government computers and violating an espionage law.
He is currently in a London prison after being jailed for 50 weeks for skipping bail after fleeing to the Ecuadorean embassy seven years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden for questioning in a sexual assault investigation.
Assange, dressed in a grey T-shirt and wearing black-framed glasses, appeared by videolink for the short hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
As Ben Brandon, the lawyer representing the United States, ran through a summary of the accusations against him including that he had cracked a U.S. defence network password, Assange said: "I didn't break any password whatsoever".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU