UK opens formal investigation of Facebook's purchase of Giphy

-
ALSO READ
United Kingdom to hit Google and Facebook with tougher competition rules
In a bid to integrate, Facebook unveils Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp for web
Facebook begins merging Instagram and Messenger chats, says report
External auditors to evaluate our content review process: Facebook
Facebook fixes bug that exposed Instagram users' personal information
-
The UK's competition watchdog launched a formal investigation on Thursday into Facebook's purchase of Giphy over concerns it will stifle competition for animated images.
The Competition and Markets Authority said the investigation's first stage has a deadline of March 25 to decide whether to trigger a more in-depth probe.
The watchdog started examining the deal last year, shortly after Facebook announced its plan to acquire Giphy in a deal reportedly worth $400 million. Giphy's library of short looping videos, or GIFs, is a popular tool for internet users sending messages or posting on social media.
We will continue to fully cooperate with the CMA's investigation," Facebook said in a statement. "This merger is pro-competitive and in the interests of everyone in the UK who uses GIPHY and our services.
Facebook had planned to integrate Giphy's operations with Instagram but the authority last year ordered the companies to keep their businesses separate while it examined the deal.
Half of Giphy's traffic comes from Facebook's apps, which also include Messenger and WhatsApp, Facebook said when it announced the deal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU