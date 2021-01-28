Samsung reports 26% profit jump driven by sharp rebound in chip demand

-
ALSO READ
Samsung leads home turf with 67% smartphone market share in second quarter
Samsung tops global smartphone market in August, beats Huawei: Report
Samsung India eyes 40% biz growth with new smartphones, finance schemes
Samsung is planning to launch three foldable smartphones next year: Report
Samsung top player in foldable smartphone market this year: Report
-
Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its operating profit for last quarter rose by more than 26 per cent as it capped off a robust business year where its dual strength in parts and finished products allowed it to thrive amid the pandemic.
But the South Korean tech giant expected its profit to weaken in the current quarter with a weak dollar and costs associated with expanded production lines likely affecting its bread-and-butter computer memory chip business.
Samsung has also dealt with legal issues surrounding its vice chairman and de facto chief, Lee Jae-yong, who last week was sentenced by the Seoul High Court to two and a half years in prison for his involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal that spurred massive protests and ousted South Korea's then-president.
For 2021, the company expects a recovery in overall global demand but uncertainties persist over the possibility of recurring COVID-19 waves, Samsung said in an emailed statement.
Samsung's operating profit of 9.05 trillion won (USD 8.13 billion) for the October-December quarter represented a 26.35 per cent increase from the same period a year before, while its revenue rose by 2.78 per cent to 61.55 trillion won (USD 55.28 billion).
The company's operating profit for the full year of 2020 was at 35.99 trillion won (USD 32.32 billion), rising by more than 29 per cent from 2019, according to a regulatory filing.
Samsung saw its semiconductor business rebounded sharply last year after a sluggish 2019, driven by robust demand for PCs and servers as virus outbreaks forced millions of people to stay and work at home.
The Trump administration's sanctions against China's Huawei Technologies have meanwhile hindered one of Samsung's biggest rivals in smartphones, smartphone chips and telecommunications equipment.
Samsung said it continued to see a strong overall demand for its memory chips in the fourth quarter as major clients launched new smartphone models and cloud computing companies increased their investment in data centers. PC demand remained strong, driven by Chromebooks, gaming notebooks and the release of new graphics cards and gaming consoles, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU