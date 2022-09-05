UK PM-elect Liz Truss gets frustrated at being compared to Thatcher

-
ALSO READ
Britain's Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new PM
Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss? Tories shouldn't write off 'Trussonomics' yet
Truss holds commanding lead over Sunak in race to be next UK PM: Survey
British foreign secretary Liz Truss to run for prime ministership
Second survey shows Liz Truss ahead of rival Rishi Sunak in UK PM race
-
Liz Truss got "frustrated" after she was "compared to Margaret Thatcher", the media reported.
When asked whether she models herself on the former Tory prime minister, she disagreed with the accusation, saying: "I don't accept that, I am my own person". Aged nine, she played Thatcher in a mock election at school, the BBC reported.
She apparently got "zero votes -- I didn't even vote for myself".
Truss has worked for three former prime ministers. She was promoted by David Cameron to environment secretary and worked as justice secretary under Theresa May. She was eventually made foreign secretary by Boris Johnson in 2021.
Truss will become the third female Prime Minister of UK. All female prime ministers so far have been Conservative.
Truss is 47, married and has two daughters. After university she worked as an accountant for Shell, and Cable & Wireless, and married fellow accountant Hugh O'Leary in 2000. The family lives in Thetford, Norfolk, the BBC reported.
Before she entered the leadership contest, many knew her from a speech to the Tory Party Conference in 2014 where she enthusiastically promoted British cheese and pork.
Liz Truss has been named as the new Conservative leader on Monday -- and will become UK PM on Tuesday, Daily Mail reported.
Truss takes the helm of a country in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis after seeing off the former chancellor's challenge with support from 81,326 party members, compared to Sunak's 60,399.
The 57 per cent to 43 per cent result - closer than some had expected - was announced by 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady in a glitzy ceremony at the QE2 Centre in Westminster, Daily Mail reported.
Truss said it was an 'honour' to be the new leader of the 'greatest political party on Earth'. 'I know that our beliefs resonate with the British people,' she said.
"I campaigned as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative... I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy."
She added: "We will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024."
Truss also paid tribute to Boris Johnson, who will formally hand over power to her tomorrow, saying he 'got Brexit done, crushed Jeremy Corbyn, rolled out the vaccine, and stood up to Vladimir Putin'.
But the new premier faces one of the toughest in-trays in decades, with inflation fears mounting as gas prices soar again and the Pound slides further.
Speculation is growing that Truss will opt for a bold furlough-style move to freeze energy bills -- possibly by loaning companies money to hold down costs.
Wholesale gas prices rocketed by around 30 per cent on Monday, following Russia's decision to shut down a key gas pipeline, the Daily Mail reported.
--IANS
san/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU