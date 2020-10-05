UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns angry public of 'tough' winter

-
-
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he knows people are “furious” over the way his government has handled the pandemic, but warned that coronavirus will make for a “very tough” winter, with difficulties lasting through Christmas and beyond.
The UK’s Tories, in power for the past 10 years, are holding their annual conference online this year due to pandemic restrictions. Johnson pledged to “unleash Britain’s potential” next year as he tries to regain momentum and calm unrest in the Conservative Party.
