The has signed its first data sharing deal with in a post-Brexit world to promote digital trade.

The deal will allow organisations in both the countries to transfer data without any restrictions.

"Our new agreement will open up more digital trade to boost businesses and will enable more vital research that can improve the lives of people across the country," Data Minister Julia Lopez said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The decision follows nearly a "year's worth of positive, productive, and enlightening discussions on how our respective nations value, protect, and promote the protection of personal data," Lopez added.

The countries agreed to contribute to a healthier and more sustainable global data ecosystem based on free and safe data flows.

"We agree to work with our other strategic partners on multilateral initiatives, such as the Global CBPR Forum and the OECD's work on Trusted Government Access to Data," the UK said.

Jong in Yoon, South Korean Commissioner of the Personal Information Protection Commission, said that strengthening cooperation between the UK and the Republic of Korea "based on the shared recognition of high standards of protection can contribute to forming a healthier and more sustainable global data landscape".

was one of several countries earmarked for an data adequacy initiative aimed at "unlocking the benefits of free and secure cross-border data flows now the country has left the EUa.

Google, Mastercard and Microsoft were among the companies advising the UK government on this deal as part of an Expert Council.

