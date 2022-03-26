China, Russia cool to US aim for more N Korea sanctions after missile test

-
ALSO READ
North Korea fires suspected missile into sea, says neighbours' militaries
North Korea confirms test of ballistic missile capable of striking Guam
North Korea test-fires 9th missile ahead of South Korean Prez poll
North Korea fires ballistic missile into the sea in resumption of testing
North Korea seen preparing for another imminent ICBM system test: Report
-
North Korea's test of a big new intercontinental ballistic missile prompted the United States to press Friday for stiffer UN sanctions, but China and Russia showed little appetite for tightening restrictions that they have been trying to ease.
A day after North Korea's first long-range test since 2017, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged the council to condemn the launch and encourage North Korea to return to negotiations.
It was an egregious and unprovoked escalation that threatens the world, said Thomas-Greenfield, whose country joined Albania, France, Ireland, Norway and the United Kingdom in calling for the meeting.
Thomas-Greenfield added that the US would propose a measure to update and strengthen sanctions. She declined after the meeting to give specifics.
The Security Council originally imposed sanctions after the North's first nuclear test explosion in 2006 and has tightened them over the years, in response to further nuclear tests and increasingly sophisticated nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
Britain agreed Friday more sanctions should be considered, and several other members urged action of some kind.
But veto-wielding China and Russia proposed last fall to lift sanctions that bar their neighbour from exporting seafood and textiles, limit its imports of refined petroleum products and prohibit its citizens from working overseas and sending home their earnings.
Russian Deputy Ambassador Anna Evstigneeva said Friday that further sanctions would threaten North Korean citizens with unacceptable socioeconomic and humanitarian problems," while Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun urged the council to consider how to accommodate the DPRK's justified security concerns.
He suggested that the US didn't do enough to respond to the North's 2018 self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests.
It is right and proper for the US side to show its goodwill, take actions that have practical relevance and work harder to stabilize the situation, build mutual trust, and relaunch dialogue," Zhang said.
Are they going to come up with concrete actions that can actually solve problems, or are they going to continue to use the (Korean) Peninsula as a bargaining chip in their geopolitical strategy?
Many council members expressed alarm at the launch and appealed to North Korea to stop.
The world can ill afford to have multiple crises at this time, said Ghanian Ambassador Harold Adlai Agyeman, pointing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU