Insurance broker Marsh increases stake in Marsh India from 49% to 92%

-
ALSO READ
Risky business: Climate change turns up the heat on insurers, policyholders
CA confirms delayed start to domestic cricket, season to commence on Sep 22
Mitchell Marsh powers Australia to maiden T20 World Cup title
Top five digital brokers corner over half of industry's active client base
Mahindra Finance raises Rs 225 crore through bond issuance
-
Global insurance broker and risk advisor Marsh on Thursday said it has raised its shareholding in Marsh India Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd to 92 per cent from 49 per cent.
Marsh India is a joint venture between Marsh International Holdings Inc and India-based Rampart Trust.
The enhanced investment will enable Marsh to meet the increasingly complex needs of companies across all sectors of the fast-growing Indian economy and provide a platform from which it can further strengthen its presence in the future, a release said.
As part of the transaction, which has been approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Marsh has acquired the additional stake from local partners, including the entire shareholding of the Rampart Trust, the release said.
The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.
Marsh India has 18 branches in the country and serves over 5,500 corporate clients across all business sectors.
Last year, the government had allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in insurance intermediaries under the automatic-approval route.
Intermediary services include insurance brokers, re-insurance brokers, insurance consultants, corporate agents, third party administrators, surveyors and loss assessors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU