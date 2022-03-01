International Criminal Court to launch probe into Ukraine's situation

-
The International Criminal Court (ICC) will launch an investigation into the situation in Ukraine 'as rapidly as possible,' said ICC Prosecutor, Karim Khan on Monday.
"Today, I wish to announce that I have decided to proceed with opening an investigation into the situation in Ukraine, as rapidly as possible... I have reviewed the Office's conclusions arising from the preliminary examination of the situation in Ukraine, and have confirmed that there is a reasonable basis to proceed with opening an investigation," the ICC statement read.
According to ICC Prosecutor, the preliminary examination of the situation showed that alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine.
"I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine in relation to the events already assessed during the preliminary examination by the Office. Given the expansion of the conflict in recent days, it is my intention that this investigation will also encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of my Office that are committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine," the statement read.
The prosecutor added that he has already tasked a team to explore all available evidence and now is seeking authorization from the Court's Pre-Trial Chamber to start the investigation.
Khan noted that he will call for support from the international community and additional financial and voluntary aid in order to proceed with the investigation.
Russia last week launched the special military operation in Ukraine which has led to an increase in tensions in the region. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the operation was launched to protect the residents in the eastern part of Ukraine.
