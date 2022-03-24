UK to provide $5.4 million to tackle 'disinformation' in Russia, Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Dollar firm as US inflation data due this week, Fed officers testify
CBS News latest media outlet to pull out from Russia amid Ukraine war
India's forex reserves rise by $394 million to $631.92 billion: RBI data
Yen slides to five-year low as rest of the world sets off for hikes
Global share rally pauses as China property weighs, US data loom
-
The UK government will allocate more than 4 million pounds sterling (USD 5.4 million) to the BBC World Service for the information war against Russia, the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
"The UK will also provide an additional GBP 4.1 million for the BBC World Service as part of a cross-government effort to tackle disinformation in Russia and Ukraine, as well as new financial and policing support for the International Criminal Court's investigation into war crimes," the statement said.
"[The] emergency funding to support its Ukrainian and Russian language services in the region... has been provided by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and FCDO," it said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said "the BBC... corporation in Russia is far from playing the last role in undermining domestic political stability and security in our country."
On March 4, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked the websites of a number of publications, including the BBC Russian service. The reason for the restriction was "the purposeful placement on a systematic basis of information materials containing false information about the essence of the special military operation in Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU