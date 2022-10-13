JUST IN
UK wants stronger trading relationship with India, says FM Cleverly

UK FM James Cleverly said Britain wanted to have an even stronger trading relationship with India after reports that remarks by a fellow minister about immigrants could put future deal in doubt

UK govt | India UK | India UK relation

Reuters  |  LONDON 

UK
Photo: Bloomberg

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday Britain wanted to have an even stronger trading relationship with India after reports that remarks by a fellow minister about Indian immigrants could put a future deal in doubt.

Asked about the comments made by interior minister Suella Braverman about Indian migrants in Britain and the possible impact, Cleverly said: "We do want to have an even stronger, and it's strong already, but an even stronger trading, relationship with India."

 

(Reporting by Muvija M and Farouq Suleiman; editing by Michael Holden)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 13:13 IST

