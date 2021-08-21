UK will work with Taliban 'if necessary', says PM Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister said that his country will work with the "if necessary", as the group has regained control of

"What I want to assure people is that our political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution for Afghanistan, working with the Taliban, of course, if necessary, will go on," Johnson told reporters here on Friday.

He said the situation at the Kabul airport, where thousands of Afghans gathered in hopes of boarding an evacuation flight, was getting "slightly better" and he saw "stabilisation".

The UK has been able to evacuate about 2,000 people, including British nationals and Afghans who worked with Britain, since Thursday, the Prime Minister said.

Earlier this week, the Home Office introduced a "bespoke" resettlement plan, promising to take in up to 20,000 Afghans "in the long-term", with some 5,000 being in the first year.

The plan was considered far from enough to deal with the Afghan crisis by British lawmakers who met for an emergency Parliament session on Wednesday.

Leaders of the G7 will meet online early next week to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, as the rift between Washington and its European allies seemed to have widened over the former's hasty withdrawal from

On Tuesday, French daily Le Monde said "Europeans were trapped in hasty American withdrawal".

The UK's Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace said last week that the US decision to pull its military forces out of was a "mistake".

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)