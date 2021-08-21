President Bolsonaro urges Brazil Senate to impeach high court justice

-
ALSO READ
Brazil offers global investors unique opportunities, says Jair Bolsonaro
Covid-19 surge: Brazil top court orders probe of Bolsonaro's pandemic steps
Brazil Supreme Court allows probe of Bolsonaro's coronavirus response
Brazil's President Bolsonaro admitted to hospital for persistent hiccups
Jair Bolsonaro wants Copa America in Brazil; Sergio Aguero casts doubts
-
President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday asked Brazil's Senate to impeach a Supreme Court justice a largely symbolic move that shows he has little desire to ease tensions with the judiciary.
Joo Marques, Cabinet secretary of the Senate's president, Rodrigo Pacheco, confirmed to The Associated Press that he received the president's request to impeach Justice Alexandre de Moraes.
Pacheco will now have to decide whether there is justification to open investigations that could lead to impeachment. On Tuesday, Pacheco made comments to reporters widely interpreted as a signal that he does not see such grounds.
Bolsonaro has bristled at the top court's rulings since early in the pandemic when justices ruled mayors and governors -- and not just the president -- have jurisdiction to impose restrictions to slow the virus's spread.
Lately, the feud has been coming to a head, with the president targeted by two investigations stemming from his relentless attacks on the integrity of the nation's electronic voting system.
For a long time, the justices Alexandre de Moraes and Lus Roberto Barroso have gone beyond constitutional limits with actions, Bolsonaro wrote Aug. 14 on Twitter. He cited Article 52 of Brazil's constitution, which says judges may be tried for crimes and eventually removed from their positions.
The president's 18-page impeachment request ultimately targeted only de Moraes, and not Barroso. It alleges de Moraes' has carried out investigations with partisan and anti-democratic bias while acting as both investigator and judge and has censored freedom of speech.
Never before has the Senate invoked Article 52 against a Supreme Court justice, and signs indicate there isn't a will to do so in this case, said Paulo Calmon, a political science professor at the University of Brasilia.
Still, the request serves to keep Bolsonaro's base mobilized, he said.
This has a symbolic effect for his base, as it shows the president is combative and always ready to react forcefully, Calmon said.
With his approval ratings sliding, Bolsonaro has insisted the country's electronic vote system is prone to fraud -- but without presenting any evidence. That has prompted concern he may be laying the groundwork to dismiss election results. Recent polls have indicated that former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, who is expected to challenge the incumbent in next year's race, would win handily in a runoff.
The electoral court on Aug. 3 announced an investigation of Bolsonaro for his comments about the voting system, and de Moraes included the president in the Supreme Court's investigation into the spread of allegedly fake news.
On Aug. 13, de Moraes also ordered the imprisonment of Roberto Jefferson, a fervent Bolsonaro ally and president of the Brazilian Labor Party, for allegedly making threats to democracy on social media.
If there is no printed vote and no public vote count, there won't be an election next year, Jefferson said in one video, published Aug. 10, echoing prior comments by Bolsonaro. His social media posts often show him brandishing firearms.
In a statement, the party denied any wrongdoing by Jefferson and said his jailing amounted to persecution and censorship.
In Bolsonaro's impeachment request, he likewise denied having committed any crime for which he is being investigated, and said he exercised the fundamental right to freedom of thought.
Lower house lawmakers last week voted down the proposal to adopt printed vote receipts.
Some of Bolsonaro's allies have implored him to set aside his discontent with the vote's result and Jefferson's imprisonment in order to stop antagonizing the top court and get his legislative agenda back on track. Their influence has been limited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU