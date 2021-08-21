NATO suspends all support to Afghanistan, calls for end to violence

-
ALSO READ
Afghanistan: Taliban announces 'amnesty', urges women to join government
The Taliban: what could its return to power mean for Afghanistan?
'Monitoring Afghan situation, will take steps to ensure safety of Indians'
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse
US asks its citizens to leave Afghanistan as Taliban violence intensifies
-
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Friday announced that it has suspended all support to war-torn Afghanistan and called for an end to the violence in the nation following the Taliban's siege of Kabul.
"Under the current circumstances, NATO has suspended all support to the Afghan authorities. Any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan's international obligations, safeguard the human rights of all Afghans, particularly women, children, and minorities, uphold the rule of law, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a safe haven for terrorists," NATO said in a press release.
On Friday, the Foreign Ministers of NATO met virtually to discuss Afghanistan's situation.
The ministers expressed their deep concerns over the serious human rights violations and abuses across Afghanistan and called for an immediate end to the violence.
The alliance stressed that its immediate task now is to meet its commitments to continue the safe evacuation of our citizens, partner country nationals, and at-risk Afghans.
"NATO will continue to promote the stable, prosperous Afghanistan that the Afghan people deserve and address the critical questions facing Afghanistan and the region, in the immediate future and beyond, including through our cooperation with regional and international partners, such as the European Union and United Nations," the alliance said in a statement.
Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban's control has forced people to flee the nation in afraid of their atrocities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU