Ukraine confirms partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's spokesman Olexandr Motuzyanyk on Wednesday confirmed that has been withdrawing some troops from Kiev and Chernihiv directions, in central and northern respectively, the Interfax- news agency reported.

"The General Staff of the Armed Forces of notes a certain partial relocation of individual units from the Kiev direction, as well as from the Chernihiv direction," Motuzyanyk told a media briefing.

However, there was no mass withdrawal of Russian troops from those areas, he was quoted as saying Xinhua news agency.

Motuzyanyk suggested that Russian forces may renew their offensive against Kiev and Chernihiv after replenishing the units that suffered the biggest losses in the battles.

On Tuesday, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that has decided to significantly reduce military activity in the Kiev and Chernihiv directions.

