Ukraine conflict: Boeing suspends maintenance support for Russian airlines

The aerospace company Boeing on Tuesday announced the suspension of maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines.
"We have suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed our office in Kyiv," the company said in a statement. "We are also suspending parts, maintenance and technical support for services for Russian airlines. As the conflict continues, our teams are focussed on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region," added Boeing in its statement.
The development comes after Russia intensified military actions in Ukraine, with reports of major shelling in the city of Kharkiv in Eastern Ukraine.
Russia has been facing immense criticism in the international arena after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 declared the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics and announced 'special military operations in Ukraine.
Earlier, negotiations between delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the Gomel region of Belarus ended and the second round of talks will be held on the Belarusian-Polish border in a few days.
