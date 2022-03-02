Modi speaks to EU President, expresses anguish on humanitarian crisis

Prime Minister has spoken with President of the European Council, Charles Michel and expressed his anguish over the deteriorating situation and humanitarian crisis in

He reiterated India's appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue.

The Prime Minister stressed that the contemporary global order was anchored on law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states.

Modi welcomed the talks between the two parties and stressed upon the importance of ensuring free and uninterrupted humanitarian access and smooth movement of all people.

He also spoke about efforts being made by India to send urgent relief supplies, including medicines, to the affected areas.

Meanwhile, India is sending Air Force C-17 transport aircraft to Romania on Wednesday to bring Indian citizens from stranded in Ukraine, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday.

The aircraft will take off from its home base in Hindon Air Force Station near Delhi.

The war has reached to capital city Kiev and second largest city Kharkiv. Further, countries embassies, including Indian Embassy, based in Kiev are moving Lviv amid intensified bombing.

Over next three days, 26 flights have been scheduled to operate. "Tomorrow morning at 4am, C-17 will fly to Romania to evacuate the students," Shringla said.

Expressing deep concerns, Shringla said that so far 12,000 Indians have been brought out of which is 60 per cent of total Indians in Ukraine. He also confirmed that no one is left in Kiev as of now.

The Foreign Secretary said that Indian nationals had been advised in Kiev to head to western parts and exit from there whenever they can. They can go towards Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Poland and Moldova. 7700 nationals have exited through these routes, he informed.

Modi has expressed deep anguish over killing of Indian student and we have not just reiterated and demanded in Delhi, envoys of and Ukraine but also in those countries through diplomatic and military channels for safe passage of Indians, said Foreign Secretary.

--IANS

sk/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)