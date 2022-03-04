Ukraine crisis: Airbnb joins Western corporate shutdowns in Russia

As the conflict between and Ukraine entered the ninth day, suspended all its operations in and amid the bombing at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The US-based has decided to suspend all operations in and Russia, The Kyiv Independent reported quoting the company's CEO, Brian Chesky.

Chesky tweeted on March 3, " is suspending all operations in and "

Moreover, US President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed new sanctions on eight members of the Russian elite and their families, including Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary.

The US also imposed visa restrictions on 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close associates.

"U.S. President Biden imposed on March 3 new sanctions on eight members of the Russian elite and their families, including Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary. The US will also impose visa restrictions on 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close associates," tweeted The Kyiv Independent.

The US and Europe have launched a series of sanctions against Russia in response to the large scale military conflict in Ukraine.

These sanctions will prevent Moscow from accessing its hundreds of billions of dollars of reserves worldwide and cut short its state revenues from oil and natural gas.

