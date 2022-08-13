JUST IN
Praise, worry in Iran after attack on Salman Rushdie; government quiet
Business Standard

Ukraine Pres Zelensky proposes extending martial law, general mobilisation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed to Parliament to prolong the current martial law and general mobilisation in the war-torn country for another 90 days.

IANS  |  Kiev 

Kyiv: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. AP/PTI
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy AP/PTI

Two separate drafts on extending the martial law and general mobilisation have been submitted to Parliament for consideration, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ukrainian Parliament imposed a martial law after the start of the ongoing war with Russia on February 24 and has extended it three times since then.

The general mobilisation of the population was introduced in Ukraine on February 24 and was prolonged in May for another three months.

The laws on the martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine are due to expire on August 23.

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 14:21 IST

