21,000 people, including British nationals, brought to UK from Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
Afghan envoy at UN lodges complaint at Security Council over Pak airstrikes
Kandahar residents protest Pakistan's air strikes on Afghan territory
Taliban order Afghanistan's female TV presenters to cover their faces
UN envoy calls for representative governance, education in Afghanistan
Envoys of EU, Central Asian nations call for inclusive govt in Afghanistan
-
More than 21,000 people, including British nationals and their families, have been safely brought to the UK from Afghanistan, the government has said.
The group of people also comprise Afghans who worked for Britain and people identified as high-risk, such as women's rights campaigners, journalists and members of the LGBT+ community, reports dpa news agency citing the UK government's latest update as saying.
The update was provided following repeated calls for information on arrivals ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Taliban takeover on August 15, 2021.
The total includes around 15,000 people who were evacuated during Operation Pitting, the initial British military rescue mission.
Around 5,000 people have been brought to safety since the evacuation in August last year.
And around 2,000 locally employed Afghan staff and their families were taken out of the country before Operation Pitting under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), which launched in April 2021.
So far, 10,000 people have been brought to Britain under ARAP.
An up-to-date total was not provided for the number of Afghan refugees who have arrived in Britain under the separate Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), which launched in January 2022.
At this time, the government said around 6,500 people had been brought to safety during and after Operation Pitting, and had received leave to remain under the scheme. This remains the latest publicly available figure.
Updates on arrivals under both schemes are due to be included in a future publication of the government's quarterly immigration statistics.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU