Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages: Report

Ukraine said it retook a strategically important suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, while its forces battled Russian attempts to occupy the encircled southern port city of Mariupol.
Civilians fleeing Mariupol said the city was under relentless bombardment, with block after block of destroyed buildings and corpses in the streets. But the Kremlin’s ground offensive in other parts of the country advanced slowly or not at all, knocked back by lethal Ukrainian hit-and-run attacks.
Explosions and bursts of gunfire shook Kyiv, and heavy artillery fire could be heard from the northwest, where Russia has sought to encircle and capture several suburban areas of the capital, a crucial target.
“There is nothing left there,” Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address to the Italian parliament on Tuesday.
US says no indications of imminent Russian chemical weapons after Biden’s warning
The United States has not yet seen any concrete indications of an imminent Russian chemical or biological weapons attack in Ukraine but is closely monitoring intelligence, a senior US defense official said on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden said on Monday that Russia's false accusations that Kyiv has biological and chemical weapons illustrate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering using them himself in the war against Ukraine.
The US official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, shared Biden's assessment but added: “There's no indication that there's something imminent in that regard right now.”
Traders warn of diesel and gas shortages
Energy and commodity markets are in shock after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world's top trading firms said on Tuesday, warning of gas and diesel shortages in Europe and economic recession if Russian flows fall further.
