Ukraine, Russia may agree on peace deal within week and half: Report

Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has said that it would take between a few days and a week and a half for and to reach a peace agreement, the Ukrainian online media outlet Liga.net reported.

Kiev wants to fix in detail a specific plan for the withdrawal of Russian troops from in the peace deal, said Podolyak on Thursday, who is also a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks with .

If the agreement is inked, it would allow and to end the acute phase of the conflict, he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

On Wednesday, Podolyak said that Ukrainian President may hold talks with his Russian counterpart in the coming days.

