JUST IN
Sri Lanka okays two Adani Group power plants with investment over $400 mn
UNESCO chief urges tough regulation of social media to curb misinformation
Pak, Sri Lanka close in on IMF deals after raising taxes to boost economies
New Zealand hikes key rate to 4.75% to fight inflation despite cyclone
India 'number one' priority, have reduced wait time for visa: US Officials
Visa issue priority, people-to-people ties bedrock of India-US relations
Bangladesh pvt power producers seek $1bn foreign currency to import fuel
Saving for retirement? You need at least $3 million, says study
Pakistan approves Bill to roll out higher taxes, nears IMF bailout
IMF only option available to SL to overcome economic crisis: Wickremesinghe
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan near China border on Thursday
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ukraine's agri output to drop this year due to landmine contamination

"The demining programme may take many years, but we must begin it now," Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said

Topics
Ukraine | Agriculture

IANS  |  Kiev 

grains, wheat grains

Ukraine's agricultural production will drop this year due to contamination of the farmland with landmines, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported, citing a senior official.

More than 2.6 million hectare of Ukraine's agricultural lands need to be cleared from unexploded ordnance, said Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Wednesday.

"The demining programme may take many years, but we must begin it now," Svyrydenko added.

At the same time, she emphasised that Ukraine is willing to extend the Black Sea grain deal and actively use the European routes to boost its grain exports, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of the beginning of this month, Ukrainian farmers harvested 53.2 million ton of grain and legumes from last year's harvest from 97 per cent of the sowed areas.

Ukraine, once known as a breadbasket of Europe, has about 42.8 million hectare of high-quality farmland suitable for growing grain and raising livestock.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ukraine

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 09:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.