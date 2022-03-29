Ukraine war: 5,000 people killed in Mariupol, 170K remain under siege

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine says Russian troops seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy
Amid Russia-Ukraine war, French FM says Mariupol is the new Aleppo
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb from Russians; battle for Mariupol rages
Russia- Ukraine conflict: Nearly 40,000 have fled Mariupol in past week
Russian troops kidnap 3 Israelis in Melitopol: Ukraine Deputy PM
-
Since the Russian blockade in Mariupol began on March 1, some 5,000 people have been killed, 170,000 others still remain under siege, while 150,000 were evacuated from the strategic Ukrainian port city, according to preliminary estimates.
Of the 5,000 victims, 210 were children, Ukrayinska Pravda reported citing the government estimates.
Before the ongoing siege began, 140,000 residents left the coastal city.
The estimates further revealed that 30,000 people have been deported by the Russian troops, forcefully taken to the captured territories in the east of Ukraine or to Russia.
Meanwhile, 90 per cent of the high-rise apartment buildings in the city have been damaged, of which 1,560 (60 per cent) were directly hit by Russian missiles, bombs, or artillery, and 1,040 (40 per cent) were completely destroyed.
At least 61,200 private residences have been damaged, while a total of seven hospitals were also hit.
The estimates also showed that two manufacturing plants, one port, and 3,057 military bases have also been damaged.
Among education institutions, 90 per cent of them have been damaged, including 23 schools and 28 kindergartens that were totally destroyed.
On Monday, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko has called for the complete evacuation of the city as there is no water, light, heat or any means of communication.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU