Canada selects the F-35 and starts talks with Lockheed Martin

-
ALSO READ
Canada's Trudeau in speech to parliament says trucker protest 'has to stop'
Covid-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, United States
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end truckers' bridge blockade
Covid-19: Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
Canada: Truckers end US border blockade, siege in Ottawa goes on
-
The Canadian government has selected Lockheed Martin Corp. and the F-35 as the preferred bidder in its competition to buy a new fighter jet, government officials said Monday.
Canada is planning to buy 88 new fighter jets to replace its CF-18s.
The government has budgeted about $19 billion Canadian ($15 billion) for the purchase.
Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi said Lockheed Martin was deemed to be the top ranked bidder.
Delivery of the first aircraft would be scheduled for 2025 if an agreement is reached.
If an agreement is not reached the government has the option to enter into talks with Saab, whose Gripen fighter came second to the F-35 in the competition.
Canada has a close relationship with the United States, which includes using fighter jets together to defend North American air space.
Canada previously ruled out the Boeing's Super Hornet.
A former Conservative Canadian government previously announced the purchase of the F-35 but the current Liberal government delayed the decision and opened up the bidding to competition.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU