JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Took proportionate action in self-defense, do not seek escalation: Iran
Business Standard

Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 180 aboard crashes in Iran after take-off

The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, it added, without elaborating

AP | PTI 

plane crash
Representative Image

A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed on Wednesday near an airport in Tehran, Iranian state TV reported.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said.

The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, it added, without elaborating.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward, according to website FlightRadar24. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

First Published: Wed, January 08 2020. 09:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU