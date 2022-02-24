Ukrainian president pleads for peace amid growing fears of Russian attack

-
With the Russian threat growing, the Ukrainian president is pleading for peace and says Russian President Vladimir Putin would not accept his call.
In an emotional address to the nation late Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Moscow's claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and lamented that a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives.
The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace, he said in Russian, hours after declaring a nationwide state of emergency. But if the nation comes under an attack, "we will fight back.
Zelenskyy said he tried to call Putin, but the Kremlin remained silent.
