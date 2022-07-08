UN chief express sadness over horrific killing of Japanese Ex-PM Shinzo Abe

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed sadness over the horrific killing of former Japanese Prime Minister and said he will always remember his collegiality and commitment to multilateralism.

Abe, 67, was shot from behind in Nara in western while giving a campaign speech. He was airlifted to a hospital but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital. Abe was Japan's longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020 for health reasons.

I'm deeply saddened by the horrific killing of Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan, Guterres tweeted.

The UN chief said he had the privilege of knowing Abe for years and will always remember his collegiality and commitment to multilateralism. He expressed his condolences to Abe's family and the people and Government of .

