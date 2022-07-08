Spiritual leader Dalai Lama condoles ex-PM Abe's demise, writes to his wife

-
On learning that former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, had passed away following a gunshot attack, His Holiness the Dalai Lama on Friday wrote to his wife, Abe Akie, to offer his condolences.
"I am deeply saddened to hear that my friend, Mr. Abe has passed away following a gunshot attack this morning. I pray for him and offer my condolences to you and members of your family.
"As you know, your late husband was a steadfast friend of the Tibetan people. I very much appreciated his friendship and support of our efforts to preserve our rich Buddhist cultural heritage and identity."
His Holiness further added that "Abe truly lived a meaningful life in the service of others."
