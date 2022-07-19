Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan injures 10 people, confirms Taliban

-
ALSO READ
Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Turkey at 6.7 km depth
Earthquake shakes area between Taiwan, Japan; tsunami alert not issued
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir
Earthquake measuring 3.5 on Richter scale hits Jammu and Kashmir's Katra
Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Rajasthan's Jaipur
-
The Taliban has confirmed that at least 10 people were injured after an earthquake struck eastern Gayan district in Paktika province.
Abdul Wahid Rayan, director of Bakhtar, Taliban's news agency, said the quake in the remote area happened late Monday afternoon.
On Monday, the US Geological Survey reported a magnitude 5.1 quake near Khost.
Monday's quake happened in the same area as a powerful quake last month in eastern Afghanistan, igniting yet another crisis for the struggling country and further underscoring the Taliban's limited capabilities and isolation.
The Taliban reported 1,150 dead in that quake. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs put the death toll at 770 people.
Overstretched aid groups already keeping millions of Afghans alive had rushed supplies to victims of the June quake, but most countries responded tepidly to Taliban calls for international help.
The international cut-off of Afghanistan's financing has deepened the country's economic collapse and fuelled its humanitarian crises.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU