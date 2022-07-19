3 killed, including child, in Montana Blackfeet Indian reservation shooting

-
ALSO READ
J&K LG approves 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted police posts
Will defend reservation law strongly: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Supreme Court strikes down 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars in Tamil Nadu
Strongly believe SC will accept OBC reservation survey: Siddaramaiah
Quota candidates getting more marks entitled to General category seats: SC
-
Two men and and an 18-month old child were fatally shot over the weekend on Montana's Blackfeet Indian Reservation, authorities said Monday.
The shooting happened at abut 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier Park, just outside Glacier National Park, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said.
Two injured women were flown to a hospital for treatment and at least one of them had been shot, she said.
There was no further threat to public safety and no search was underway for any suspects, Barker said. She declined to release more information, citing the investigation into the killings.
The northwestern Montana reservation is home to the 17,000-person Blackfeet Nation. It borders Glacier National Park to the west and Canada to the north.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU