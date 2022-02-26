UN chief to continue working fully with Russia: Stephane Dujarric

-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will continue to work "cooperatively and fully" with Russia after it launched a special operation in Ukraine, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.
"The Secretary-General works cooperatively and fully with every member state in the Security Council, every member state in the UN, and we'll continue to do so," Dujarric said during a press briefing.
