UN chief to continue working fully with Russia: Stephane Dujarric

UN Secretary-General will continue to work "cooperatively and fully" with after it launched a special operation in Ukraine, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General works cooperatively and fully with every member state in the Security Council, every member state in the UN, and we'll continue to do so," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

