Russia Ukraine crisis: Unclear if Japan to join in Moscow sanctions

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he spoke with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the phone on Saturday and agreed they must respond to Russian invasion of Ukraine properly to prevent it from becoming "a wrong lesson" because of its potential influence in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.
Hayashi declined to comment if Japan plans to join the United States, Britain and the European Union in imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
He said Japan will closely stay in touch with other Group of Seven members and the international society while watching the development.
Hayashi told reporters that he and Blinken reassured their commitment to work closely with the rest of the international society. They agreed that it is necessary to respond to Russia properly and to absolutely reject the unilateral act to change the status quo and not leave "a wrong lesson.
