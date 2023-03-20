JUST IN
UN chief urges faster shift to 'net zero' after report shows climate threat
Business Standard

New climate report details urgent need to cut emissions

New climate report details urgent need to cut emissions

Topics
Climate Change | UN chief | Global Warming

Reuters 



UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on rich nations to accelerate their shift to "net zero" emissions on Monday after a new assessment from scientists warned there was little time to lose when it came to tackling climate change.

In a recorded address, Guterres described the sixth "synthesis report" from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as "a survival guide for humanity" and urged developed countries to commit to "net zero" by the earlier date of around 2040.

According to the IPCC, emissions must be halved by the mid-2030s if the world is to have any chance of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels - a key target enshrined in the Paris accord.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Climate Change

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 18:50 IST

