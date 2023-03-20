UN chief urges faster shift to 'net zero' after report shows climate threat

-
ALSO READ
Indians think combating global warming is good economics: Report
84% of Indians say global warming is happening and can't be ignored
Energy colonialism, climate reparations: COP27 and key concepts to know
Prospects of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees vey low: Report
What happens after warming hits 1.5C? A guide to climate overshoot
-
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on rich nations to accelerate their shift to "net zero" emissions on Monday after a new assessment from scientists warned there was little time to lose when it came to tackling climate change.
In a recorded address, Guterres described the sixth "synthesis report" from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as "a survival guide for humanity" and urged developed countries to commit to "net zero" by the earlier date of around 2040.
According to the IPCC, emissions must be halved by the mid-2030s if the world is to have any chance of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels - a key target enshrined in the Paris accord.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 18:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU