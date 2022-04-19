UN humanitarian chief tests Covid positive ahead of Ukraine talks in Turkey

-
UN Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of meetings on the situation in Ukraine scheduled to take place in Turkey later this week, Griffiths said.
"I regret to say that I tested positive for COVID today. I am following health guidance, canceled travel, and isolating at home," Griffiths said in a statement via Twitter on Monday.
Griffiths in the statement also expressed his gratitude for having received the COVID-19 vaccine - an opportunity he says many around the world have yet to have.
Earlier on Monday, Griffiths announced a trip later this week to Turkey, where he was supposed to discuss possible efforts by Ankara to help advance peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
Griffiths during recent meetings in Moscow and Kiev urged the two governments to agree to an arrangement in which the two parties could meet to discuss humanitarian issues specifically. Griffiths also expressed interest in visiting Moscow for another round of discussions on the situation in Ukraine after the trip to Turkey.
