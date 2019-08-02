JUST IN
Boris Johnson's slim majority shrinks to 1 after by-election defeat
Business Standard

'Unaffordable taxes': Musk makes it clear Tesla cars aren't coming to India

Owning and driving a Tesla car will have to wait till the government reduces taxes on imports.

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Elon Musk
Elon Musk | Photo: Wikimedia Commons



"I’m told import duties are extremely high (up to 100%), even for electric cars. This would make our cars unaffordable," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter after an Indian fan asked him on Thursday.



India charges a 125 per cent duty on imported vehicles, but on July 27 slashed the goods and services tax (GST) on electric vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, recently.

Two weeks ago, Musk told representatives of IIT-Madras’ Avishkar Hyperloop Team that he plans to bring his company to India in a year.
First Published: Fri, August 02 2019. 23:23 IST

