'Unaffordable taxes': Musk makes it clear Tesla cars aren't coming to India

Owning and driving a Tesla car will have to wait till the government reduces taxes on imports.

"I’m told import duties are extremely high (up to 100%), even for electric cars. This would make our cars unaffordable," said Tesla CEO on Twitter after an Indian fan asked him on Thursday.

Today duty on imported vehicles is around 125 per cent duty, even as the goods and services tax (GST) on electric vehicles was slashed from 12% to 5%, recently.

Two weeks ago, Musk told representatives of IIT-Madras’ Avishkar Hyperloop Team that he plans to bring his company to India in a year.