Unesco names Rio de Janeiro as 'World Capital of Architecture' for 2020

The UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (Unesco) has named the Brazilian city of as the for 2020.

Having defeated and Melbourne, Rio will be the first city to receive the title under a programme launched together by and the Union of Architects (UIA) in November 2018, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The initiative underscores the common commitment of and the UIA to preserve architectural heritage in the urban context," Assistant Director-General for Culture said on Friday.

"Through the range and quality of its activities, the in will demonstrate the crucial role of architecture and culture in sustainable urban development."

According to Unesco, the World Capital of Architecture is intended to become "an forum for debates about pressing global challenges from the perspectives of culture, cultural heritage, urban planning and architecture".

As one of the oldest cities in Brazil, Rio has a mix of modern and colonial architecture, with world-renowned sites like the statue of and contemporary constructions like the Museum of Tomorrow.

The city is also home to works of renowned architects such as Oscar Niemeyer, who also designed the capital city of