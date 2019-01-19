Nawaz Sharif not completely well, more tests required: Medical board

A special medical board that examined Pakistan's former prime minister in here has said that "he is not completely well" and more tests are required before suggesting treatment for him.

The medical board comprising Shahid Hameed, Sajjad Ahmed and Hamid Khalil of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore, had thoroughly examined Sharif and had his necessary tests done on Wednesday at the jail, where he is serving a seven years jail sentence in a corruption case.

Sharif, 69, has been serving a seven-year jail term in Lahore's in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case.

A medical report released on Friday said that Sharif had "vague symptoms" of pain in both of his arms.

"Vague symptoms of pain in Sharif's both arms particularly at night and numbness of toes. He is on dual antiplatelets, beta blocker, amlodipine, ARB'S and stains with anti-diabetics treatment," the medical report said.

Earlier, the ex-premier's daughter Maryam Nawaz had claimed that Sharif's health has deteriorated and alleged that authorities were not letting his cardiologists examine him in the jail.

A jail spokesman, however, said jail doctors examined Sharif thoroughly and his health is fine. " is in good health," he said.

Sharif underwent Coronary Angioplasty twice in 2001 and 2017 and also had open heart surgery twice in 2011 and 2016, the special medical board said in its report.

The board examined the patient with fresh ECG and limited available laboratory investigations.

The special board has recommended more investigations (tests) of him that include TROP-I, Echocardiography and Stress Thallium Scan (if TROP-I test is Negative).

"After evaluating these test reports and availability of previous cardiac medical record further management plan will be proceeded," the board said.

Sharif has also been refused a prisoner who could serve as his orderly, media reported.

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on December 24 sentenced the ousted premier to seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case but acquitted him in the Flagship Investments case, concluding a series of three court cases against the Sharif family in the high-profile Panama Papers case.

The Al-Azizia Steel Mill case was about setting up steel mills in Saudi Arabia allegedly with corruption money.

Three cases - Avenfield properties case, Flagship investment case and Al-Azizia steel mills case - were launched against the Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 8, 2017 following a judgment by the Supreme Court that disqualified Sharif in the Panama Papers case in July last year.