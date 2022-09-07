Unfolding global economic crisis triggered by Western elites, says Putin

-
ALSO READ
Putin's rumoured girlfriend, Russian elites hit with US sanctions
Putin-linked elites, yachts, firms targeted in fresh US sanctions
91 killed due to rain-triggered floods in Yemen's rebel-held areas
Three reasons that triggered a 1,100 points fall in Sensex today
Unfolding global developments pose risks to Indian economy, says RBI
-
Western nations are hurting everyone, including their own people, in an attempt to preserve global dominance that is slipping from their hands, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, a media report said.
The unfolding global economic crisis was triggered by "Western elites, who would not, or even cannot acknowledge objective facts" about global changes, Putin said during a speech at an economic event in Vladivostok on Wednesday, RT reported.
Leaders in the US and their allies are seeking to preserve "the world order that benefits only them, forcing everyone to live under the rules, which they invented and which they regularly break and constantly change depending on the situation," he added, RT reported.
Facing opposition from nations that don't want to bend to their will, the US and its allies "lash out" and take shortsighted decisions that hurt not only the dissenters, but also their own nations, Putin stated, noting a "growing detachment" of Western elites from the common people.
The Russian President cited surging inflation in the EU as the most telling example, noting that standards of living in the bloc were being sacrificed to American interests.
"The EU authorities are denying European businesses accessible raw materials, energy and markets" by the decision to decouple from Russia, Putin said.
Meanwhile, Russia, the target of Western sanctions and other forms of unfair competition, is doing relatively well, Putin said.
The country enjoys a relatively low level of inflation that is going down, record-low unemployment and other factors of macroeconomic stability, he said.
Sure, Russian businesses that depended on the EU were hurt, but overall, the country managed to deal with the Western "aggression", Putin said, RT reported.
The Russian President was speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. The annual event is aimed at fostering closer ties in the region.
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU