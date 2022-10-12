Unicorns become 'cockroaches' as tech funding dries up: Report

For years, becoming a unicorn was the main goal of startups. Now, with venture funding drying up and many young firms’ survival in doubt, another creature is the talk of the town: the cockroach.



Venture capitalists and technology chieftains converged in Singapore in recent weeks to hobnob over a number of high-profile annual conferences, marking the city-state's grand coming-out-of-Covid party. Yet gone was glamor and talk of blitzscaling, and participants instead focused on the drastic need for conserving cash and a dimming future.



“It's cockroach time — do whatever it takes to survive,” Tessa Wijaya, co-founder of Xendit, a digital payments firm valued at $1 billion, said during a panel discussion moderated by Square Peg Capital partner Piruze Sabuncu. “It's a little bit gross but it kind of works. If you can survive the next two, three years, you’re probably going to thrive.”

In the past several years, Southeast Asia attracted abundant capital from investors eager to bet on one of the fastest-growing internet economies. Perpetually growing teams was the norm at richly funded and for many young leaders and staff, this was the only environment they’ve ever known.



Now the startup ecosystem is facing headwinds. Global venture funding slumped to $74.5 billion in the past three months, its lowest level in nine quarters, according to CB Insights. That represents a 34 per cent quarterly drop, the biggest in a decade.



“Cash is not only king, it's king, queen and everything else,” Raj Ganguly, who started B Capital Group with Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, said at SuperReturn Asia, a conference that drew a record 1,500 senior executives. “A lot of what we've been doing is pushing to have more realistic cash runway discussions.”



That sentiment was echoed by Jenny Lee, a managing partner of GGV Capital and one of the most sought-after figures who spoke at five conferences, including Forbes Global CEO Conference and the Milken Institute Asia Summit.



“In my 22 years as an investor, this is probably the most complex environment globally,” Lee said at the Tech in Asia Conference on September 21, held six floors below SuperReturn Asia at the Marina Bay Sands. The important thing to remember in a downturn, she said, is never the valuation but “your ability to have a cash runway.”



Her venture capital firm is advising its portfolio to have enough cash to stay afloat for 36 months without having to raise additional funds. About 80 per cent of them are now in that bucket, said Lee, who launched GGV’s first office in China in 2005 and now leads the firm’s US fundraising activities.



After reaching sky-high valuations, tech companies the world over have seen the worst year of their lives amid surging inflation and interest rate hikes. Many are cutting jobs and shutting parts of their operations to shore up balance sheets ahead of a potential recession.



In Southeast Asia, Sea and Grab Holdings, Singapore’s biggest tech companies, are emblematic of this new reality: Their US-traded stocks have lost more than half their value this year, and Sea warned it doesn’t anticipate being able to raise funds in the market.



Grab’s first investor day coincided with Singapore's Formula One race week at the turn of the month, with former Google Chief Executive Officer Eric Schmidt and General Atlantic Vice Chairman Ajay Banga among some of the 90,000 delegates in town. Grab’s top executives sought to reassure shareholders that it’s adjusting to a downturn and speeding up efforts to reverse years of losses.



Shailendra Singh, managing director at Sequoia Capital India, said founders shouldn’t dread raising funds at a

lower valuation. “Down rounds are like your 10th grade math exam: It might increase your anxiety at that point in time, but in the long term it doesn't matter,” Singh said.