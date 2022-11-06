JUST IN
Power blackouts across Ukraine amid Russian shelling on energy infra
Iranian minister acknowledges supplying drones to Russia for first time
Russia, China block plans for Antarctic marine protections supported by EU
Red Cross warns of disastrous consequences of climate change ahead of COP27
Biden slams Musk's Twitter buy, says platform responsible for spewing lies
UN chief condemns N Korea launches, urges to resume denuclearisation talks
Job cuts at Twitter spur concerns about US midterms, human rights
As job cuts begin at Twitter, Elon Musk decries 'massive' sales drop
Closest known black hole to Earth spotted, just 1,600 light-years away
Germany told to cut emissions much quicker to meet 2030 climate targets
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
What to expect in UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's plan to fix fiscal hole
Business Standard

United Kingdom to declare bank holiday May 8 to honour King Charles III

Charles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London

Topics
UK govt | Prince Charles | Queen Elizabeth II

AP  |  London 

King Charles III
King Charles III

The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion.

The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation. The coronation of Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also marked with what is known as a bank holiday in Britain.

The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year,'' new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honor.

Charles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. His ceremony will be designed to preserve the historical traditions of the monarchy while looking to the future following the late queen's 70-year reign. The coronation is expected to be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that installed Elizabeth in 1953, in keeping with Charles' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy.

The coronation holiday means May will have three long weekends next year, with traditional bank holidays already scheduled for May 1 and May 29.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UK govt

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 06:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.