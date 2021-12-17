United Nations adopts resolution on North Korean human rights abuses

Thursday's resolution was adopted by consensus at the UN General Assembly and its passage came about a month after the UN General Assembly Third Committee passed it.

The UN has adopted a resolution on North Korean human rights, condemning systematic and gross human rights violations in the reclusive nation.

It marks the 17th consecutive year the UNSC has adopted a resolution on North Korean human rights, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The resolution says the UN "condemns in the strongest terms the long-standing and ongoing systematic, widespread and gross violations of human rights in and by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, including those that may amount to crimes against humanity".

It also expresses serious concerns over "the persistence of continuing reports of violations of human rights" that include "torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment".

The resolution calls on the North Korean government to immediately halt its "systematic" and "widespread" violations and abuses of human rights and to also shut down its political prison camps.

It also calls on Pyongyang to work with international organisations, including the (Covid-19) Vaccine Global Access (COVAX), to ensure the "timely delivery and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines" to its people, noting the North's dire humanitarian situation has been exacerbated by natural disasters and the pandemic.

