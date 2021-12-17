US Congress passes bill banning imports from China's Xinjiang region

-
ALSO READ
China's Xinjiang crackdown 'reaps' millions of dollars in assets for state
US House passes bill to ban goods produced forcibly by Uyghurs in China
China forcing migration of Uyghur Muslims from Xinjiang, says report
As Beijing Olympics open, Uyghurs set to take rights case to court
US House approves bicameral bill aimed to ban imports from China's Xinjiang
-
US Congress on Thursday passed a bill banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over forced labour of the Uyghur Muslims.
This is likely to worsen tensions between Washington and Beijing. The Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act was passed in the Senate on Thursday by unanimous consent after being approved by the House of Representatives earlier this week, Kyodo News reported.
It needs to be signed into law by President Joe Biden, which the White House said he will.
It requires U.S. customs authorities to presume goods manufactured in Xinjiang are made with forced labour and that they should be banned from import, except for items from importers that can provide clear evidence to the contrary.
"This Senate will not stay silent in the face of genocide against the Uyghur people," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted. "America will not stand for it, and the global community shouldn't either."
China has been rebuked globally for the crackdown on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination.
Early this year, the United States become the first country in the world to declare the Chinese actions in Xinjiang as "genocide".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU