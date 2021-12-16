US builds software tool to predict China's reactions to military actions

JUST IN
Japanese startups attract increasing interest from overseas investors
Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks was briefed on the new tool during a visit to the United States Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii

US military commanders in the Pacific have built a software tool to predict how the Chinese government will react to US actions in the region like military sales, US-backed military activity and even congressional visits to hotspots like Taiwan.

Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks was briefed on the new tool during a visit to the United States Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii on Tuesday.

The tool calculates “strategic friction,” a defence official said. It looks at data since early 2020 and evaluates significant activities that had impacted US-Sino relations.

First Published: Thu, December 16 2021. 23:31 IST

