JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Oil prices flat; US crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
Business Standard

US approves potential sale of 3,000 smart bombs to Saudi Arabia: Report

The sale comes in the final days of US President Donald Trump's term

Topics
Saudi Arabia | United States | Donald Trump

Mike Stone | Reuters  |  Washington 

Pentagon
President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia, West Asia’s biggest buyer of American weapons, in a bid to pressure Riyadh to end a war in Yemen

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 3,000 precision guided munitions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a deal valued at up to $290 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
.

The sale comes in the final days of US President Donald Trump’s term. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia, West Asia’s biggest buyer of American weapons, in a bid to pressure Riyadh to end a war in Yemen.
.

.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 31 2020. 02:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.