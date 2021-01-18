US Capitol briefly put under lockdown due to 'external security treat'

-
ALSO READ
Pro-Trump mob attacks US Capitol, lawmakers return to certify Biden win
Congress to certify Biden's presidential victory despite US Capitol attack
Transportation secretary Elaine Chao resigns after US Capitol violence
Six Republicans back Trump impeachment after storming of US Capitol
US Capitol chaos: Twitter restricts Trump tweet for 'risk of violence'
-
The Capitol Hill, the complex comprising of US Congress and its buildings, was briefly put under lockdown on Monday due to "an external security treat", local police said after a fire was reported a few blocks away.
"All buildings within the Capitol Complex: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover," US Capitol Police said in a message, sending a security scare.
The lockdown was later lifted.
The American capital has been put under heightened security with the deployment of nearly 25,000 National Guards to prevent repeat of January 6 incident when thousands of supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Hill disrupting the constitutional process of certification of electoral college votes by a joint session of the US Congress.
Five people died in the violence that followed. Lawmakers were forced to take shelter at safe places.
In days after that an unprecedented level of security has been placed in entire Washington DC. The FBI and other intelligence agencies have received reports of armed violence in the city.
The entire city has now been converted into a garrison city with thousands of armed national guards being placed in the nook and corners of the city and eight feet high iron barricade around key places including Capitol Hill and the White House.
US Capitol Police said that the message of lockdown was due to an "external security threat located under the bridge on I-295 at First and F Streets SE." The lockdown was later lifted.
Local media reports said that there was a fire a few blocks away from the Capitol Hill resulting in the security message.
Personnel participating in rehearsal of the inauguration were evacuated as abundance of caution. President-elect Joe Biden is slated to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU