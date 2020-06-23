US-China trade deal fully intact, will continue to live up to terms: Trump

President said late on Monday that U.S.-China trade deal is fully intact.

The statement comes a day after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said that the trade deal with China is "over," and he linked the breakdown in part to Washington's anger over Beijing's not sounding the alarm earlier about the outbreak.



Counter that statement, Trump said on Twitter: "The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they (China) will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement."



"It's over," Navarro told Fox News in an interview when asked about the trade agreement. He said the "turning point" came when the United States learned about the spreading only after a Chinese delegation had left Washington following the signing of the Phase 1 deal on Jan. 15.



"It was at a time when they had already sent hundreds of thousands of people to this country to spread that virus, and it was just minutes after wheels up when that plane took off that we began to hear about this pandemic," Navarro said.



U.S.-China relations have reached their lowest point in years since the pandemic that began in China hit the United States hard. President and his administration repeatedly have accused Beijing of not being transparent about the outbreak.

Trump on Thursday renewed his threat to cut ties with China, a day after his top diplomats held talks with Beijing and his trade representative said he did not consider decoupling the U.S. and Chinese economies a viable option.

Navarro has been one of the most outspoken critics of China among Trump's senior advisers.