US Commerce Dept subpoenas Chinese companies over possible security risk

-
ALSO READ
After telecom companies, Chinese oil majors may face US delisting
Trump admin readies crackdown on US investments in Chinese companies
MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes
NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited': China securities regulator
Trump admin blacklists top Chinese chipmaker, alleging military ties
-
The US Department of Commerce on Wednesday (local time) served subpoenas on multiple Chinese companies that provide Information and Communications technology and services (ICTS) in the country.
In a statement, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said: "The Biden-Harris Administration has been clear that the unrestricted use of untrusted ICTS poses a national security risk. Beijing has engaged in conduct that blunts our technological edge and threatens our alliances."
"In issuing subpoenas today, we are taking an important step in collecting information that will allow us to make a determination for possible action that best protects the security of American companies, American workers, and US national security. We hope to work cooperatively with these companies and conclude a thorough review," she added.
Underscoring the importance of ICTS, Raimondo also said that the US administration is firmly committed to taking a whole-of-government approach to ensure that untrusted companies cannot misappropriate and misuse data and ensuring that US technology does not support China's or other actors' malign activities.
This comes after Cybersecurity group FireEye earlier this month announced it had found evidence that hackers had exploited a flaw in a popular Microsoft email application since as early as January to target groups across a variety of sectors.
FireEye analysts wrote in a blog post that the company had observed the hackers -- who Microsoft announced earlier this week were a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group known as "Hafnium" -- exploiting vulnerabilities in Microsoft's Exchange Server email program to target at least one FireEye client beginning in January, reported The Hill.
The Biden administration has said it will move forward with a rule implemented by former President Trump to bolster the information-technology supply chain. It has granted the Commerce Department the power to monitor the transactions of foreign adversaries, including China.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU