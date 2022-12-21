US condemns Taliban's restrictions on women's education in Afghanistan

-
-
The United States has condemned the recent decision of the Taliban with regard to imposing restrictions on education of women in Afghanistan.
The United States condemns the Taliban's indefensible decision to prevent Afghan women from receiving a university-level education, White House NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Tuesday.
This deplorable decision is the latest effort by Taliban leadership to impose additional restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan and prevent them from exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms, he said.
As a result of this unacceptable stance to hold back half of the population of Afghanistan, the Taliban will be further alienated from the international community and denied the legitimacy they desire, Watson said.
The United States is in touch with our partners and allies on this issue. We will continue to take steps to advance our shared efforts to support Afghan women and girls and provide robust humanitarian support to the people of Afghanistan, he said in a statement.
First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 09:40 IST
